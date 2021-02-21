ADEL – The Colquitt County baseball team jumped on Central of Carrollton starter Walker Altman for four runs in the top of first inning and went on to an 8-1 victory on Saturday in the Hornet Classic.
The Packers had been unable to survive first-inning woes in their first three games of the season, but Pershaun Fann, Tucker Pitts and Cais Cook held the visiting Lions to just one hit in the game and no runs over the final six innings.
And after committing six errors in Friday’s 11-5 home loss to Starr’s Mill, the Packers were immaculate in the field on Saturday.
Fann was dazzling in his first start on the mound this season.
The junior left-hander went five innings, giving up the one run and one hit while striking out seven. He did not walk a batter.
Pitts pitched the sixth and struck out the side.
Cook also fanned three in the seventh, but did issue a pair of walks.
Henry Underwood led the Packers at the plate with a pair of hits.
Fann, Davis Dalton, Cole Whatley, Gavin Steptoe and Hayden Moore also had base hits for the Packers.
Underwood also drove in two runs. Whatley, Steptoe, Cam Cook and Jackson Avera had Colquitt County’s other RBIs.
The Packers will return to Ike Aultman Field and Jerry Croft Stadium on Tuesday for a non-Region 1-7A game against Lee County.
It will be Senior Night, with 12th graders Jace Autrey, Garry Hill Jr., Paxton Furney, Tucker Pitts, Jackson Avera, Henry Underwood, Cais Cook, Gabe Horne, Gavin Steptoe and Jeb Johnson and their parents to be honored prior to the first pitch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.