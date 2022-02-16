MOULTRIE - The Brandon Brock era of Colquitt County baseball got off to a successful start on Tuesday when Cam Cook’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning scored Mason Moore to give the Packers 4-3 walk-off victory over Cairo on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.
Brock, the former Lee County head coach, took over the Packers program this year after Colquitt County went a combined 14-32 the last two seasons and immediately got an impressive effort from his first group of Packers.
Colquitt trailed by a run three times, but each time tied the score in the bottom of the inning before getting the game-winner in the bottom of seventh.
The top two batters in the lineup - senior Cannon Whatley and Cook, a sophomore - went 4-for-7 and helped back up some outstanding work on the mound by Cam Summerlin and Bryce Monk, who combined to give up just two earned runs.
“It was fun,” said Brock. “It was a beautiful opening day. They guys competed hard and they really enjoyed themselves.”
He was especially impressed by how his team responded with a run each time Cairo took a lead.
“It’s always nice to get timely hitting,” he said.
Cole Whatley, Abraham Daniels, Hayes Lightsey and Chasyn Miley had the other Colquitt County hits.
Cook drove in two runs. Moore also had an RBI.
“And we caught some breaks too,” Brock said.
Brock expected to use several pitchers, but Summerlin and Monk kept within their pitch counts and were effective.
Summerlin needed only 64 pitches to get through 4 2/3 innings and only two of the three runs he surrendered were earned.
He gave up five hits — including a double to to Christian Maige on the first pitch of the season — struck out four and walked just two.
Monk closed it out, getting the final seven outs on 33 pitches. He did not give up a hit or a base on balls and also fanned four.
There was only one out when Cook hit a fly ball with Moore on third in the bottom of the seventh.
Brock, coaching third base, elected to take the gamble and sent Moore, who, like Cook is just a sophomore.
The decision paid off when the throw to the plate was off-target and Packers were able to celebrate a season-opening win over a what is expected to be a strong Syrupmaker team.
“He’s got some players,” Brock said of Cairo coach Chad Parkerson.
Colquitt will travel to Bainbridge on Thursday for 5:30 game against the Bearcats.
The Packers were originally scheduled to play two games at Valdosta on Saturday, but now will only face the Wildcats, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m.
Colquitt will play four more games on the road before returning to Packer Park to meet Miami, Fla.’s Killian High School at 6 p.m. on Friday March 4 in the Georgia-Florida Challenge.
