CAIRO — Mason Moore pitched five innings of scoreless relief and went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Colquitt County baseball team to a 5-4 victory at Cairo on Wednesday.
The Packers have won on back-to-back nights after opening the season with two losses and a tie.
Colquitt led 3-0 when the Syrupmakers turned a pair of walks, a hit batsman and an error into four runs in the bottom of the third.
But Moore was in control the rest of the way, striking out six while allowing just one hit and two walks over the final five innings.
The Packers tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth when courtesy runner Gabe Eubanks scored on a hard ground ball by Jay’Den Williams.
Adam Beverly’s grounder in the top of the seventh drove in Ethan Allegood to give the Packers the lead.
Moore gave up a leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh, then needed just seven pitches to get a strikeout and pair of fly outs to end it.
Allegood also had two hits for the Packers and Neko Fann, Cam Cook, Jaxon Chambers, Brady DeRosso and Hayden Hembree each contributed a single.
The Packers will be off until next Tuesday when they play host to Lee County at 5:30 p.m. on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium in the team’s home-opener.
