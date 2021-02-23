MOULTRIE – Trailing 5-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning of its Senior Night game against Lee County on Tuesday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium, the Colquitt County baseball team scored five runs over the next three innings and held off the Trojans for a 6-5 victory.
The win was the second in a row for the Packers who will take a 2-3 record into their 1 p.m. Saturday game at Thomasville.
While the Packers were chipping away at Lee County’s lead, Cais Cook and Jeb Johnson combined to throw four scoreless innings in relief of starter Garry Hill Jr.
Cook pitched the fourth inning, walking one batter and striking out another.
Johnson pitched the final three innings, giving up three hits and issuing a walk while striking three.
Colquitt had eight hits coming from eight different players.
Jace Autrey and Cole Whatley had doubles, while Johnson, Davis Dalton, Henry Underwood, Hayes Lightsey, Tucker Pitts and Pershaun Fann each chipped in a single.
Honored before the game were seniors Jace Autrey, Garry Hill Jr., Paxton Furney, Tucker Pitts, Jackson Avera, Henry Underwood, Cais Cook, Gabe Horne, Gavin Steptoe and Jeb Johnson.
