MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County basketball teams dropped a pair of games at Valdosta on Saturday, but did not have long to wait to get back into Region 1-7A competition.
The Lady Packers and Packers are scheduled to travel back to Valdosta on Tuesday for a pair of games at Lowndes.
The Lady Packers fell to 1-2 in the region and 8-7 overall with a 58-51 loss to the Lady Wildcats. Colquitt led 23-21 at the half.
Valdosta’s girls remain unbeaten in the region at 3-0 and are 12-8 overall.
The Lady Packers got 13 points from Amareyia Knighton, 12 each from Carliss Johnson and D’Zeriyah Polite and 10 from Jamya Moore, but could not overcome a 25-point effort from Valdosta’s Essence Cody.
Cody had 20 in the second half when Valdosta outscored the Lady Packers 37-28.
Valdosta also got 12 points each from Denver Arnold and Aniyah Bradfield. Nyleigha Knighton and Ameris Johnson each had a basket for the Lady Packers.
The Colquitt County boys fall to 1-10 overall and 0-3 in the region after a 68-33 loss to the Wildcats.
The Packers were without head coach Andy Harden who was ill.
I’marius Bussie led the Packers with 10 points. Jakari Byrd had five; Cason Harden and Everett Green each had four; Calvin Washington and Jae Lamar each had three; and Zay Williams added a basket.
