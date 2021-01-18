MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County basketball teams will get back on the court on Tuesday after a nine-day COVID quarantine break.
After a pair of Region 1-7A losses at Tift County on Jan. 9, Colquitt’s Jan. 15 game at Lowndes was postponed until Jan. 25 because the Vikettes were being quarantined.
Games against Dougherty scheduled for the next night also were called off.
Colquitt is now scheduled to go on the road twice this week before holding Senior Night on Saturday.
The Lady Packers (8-5 overall and 1-1 in region games) and Packers (7-5, 0-2) will travel to Lee County on Tuesday.
Colquitt swept games in Leesburg back on Dec. 8 and would like to duplicate those efforts while trying to shake off some rust.
On Friday, Colquitt will make the long trip to Kingsland for a pair of region games with Camden County.
The two schools met in Moultrie on Jan. 8 with the Lady Packers picking up a 58-37 win. The Colquitt County boys saw their six-game winning streak come to an end in the nightcap.
Colquitt will face Lee County for a third time this season on Saturday when the Lady Trojans and Trojans visit to play on the William Bryant Court.
The Colquitt County seniors will be honored between games.
The Packers will try to regain some of the momentum they built up during a streak that included victories over Bainbridge, Crisp County, Lafayette (Ala.), Westwood, Deerfield-Windsor and Mitchell County.
Colquitt’s boys then lost by 13 at home to Camden County and, after jumping out to a 9-0 lead, fell at Tift County 50-40.
The Lady Packers suffered a frustrating loss at Tift. After a Gracie Bell Paulk jumper put them up 26-14 in the second quarter, the Lady Devils went on a 31-4 run that led to a 48-43 victory.
The Colquitt girls have been led by sophomore guard Carliss Johnson, who is averaging 18.3 points game. She has scored more than 20 points in a game five times, including a season-high 29 in a victory at Dougherty on Dec. 15.
She also had 26 the first time Colquitt County played Lee County.
Johnson also has played well in the Lady Packers two region games, scoring 24 against Camden County and 22 against Tift County.
Paulk is averaging 9.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.
She, too, has made her presence felt in the two region games, with 15 points against Camden and 11 against Tift.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.