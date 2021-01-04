MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County basketball teams won their last games of 2020 and carry some momentum into the 2021 portion of their schedules that begin on Tuesday at Mitchell County.
Those games in Camilla will mark the final tune-ups before the Region 1-7A openers on Friday against Camden County on the William Bryant Court.
Both the Packers and Lady Packers had winning records in the annual Vereen Rehabilitation Center Shoot-out at the high school on Dec. 28-30.
The Lady Packers won two of their three games, including a 54-33 victory over Monroe in their final contest of the Shoot-out.
“That was the best game we’ve played all year,” Lady Packers coach Rondesha Williams said.
She was especially pleased with the play off the bench by Jamya Moore and Ameris Johnson and the physical play in the post by Gracie Belle Paulk.
Williams did not think her team played well in the Shoot-out-opening victory over Thomas County Central or in the loss to Coffee.
“I know we are young,” she said. “But the ability and athleticism are there. We just have to put it together.”
Williams said she was “a nervous wreck” during the three days of the Shoot-out, not knowing if teams would have to cancel games because of quarantines.
“We enforced social distancing and after games, teams left quickly,” she said. “There weren’t a lot of kids sitting around. Somehow, we were able to get through it.
The Colquitt County girls will take a 6-4 record into their game with Mitchell County.
Colquitt County’s boys took advantage of the Shoot-out and the Christmas tournament held on the William Bryant Court the previous week to win five straight games and carry a 6-3 record into 2021.
The Packers defeated Bainbridge and Crisp County in the Christmas event and Lafayette (Ala.), Westwood and Deerfield-Windsor in the Vereen Shoot-out.
The Packers got 10 points from Omar Daniels, nine from Calvin Washington and eight from Lakeem Harper in the 65-50 win over Deefield-Windsor on New Year’s Eve eve.
Coach Tremaine Facison said his team appeared sluggish in what was its third game in as many nights, “but we were balanced in scoring and played a well-rounded game.”
Like Westwood, the team the Packers defeated the night before, Deerfield-Windsor is a GISA school and was not nearly as athletic as the Packers, but were disciplined in their style of play.
“I like playing those kinds of teams because they help us get better,” he said.
Deerfield did expose one potential Packers problem, however.
“We played good help defense, we communicated well on defense and we rebounded well,” Facison said. “We were fine with those. But we kept getting beat on penetration.
“And that will hurt us when we play teams like Tifton, Lowndes and Camden.”
Those region teams will offer significantly more problems than Westwood and Deerfield-Windsor.
But Facison is not about to downplay any victory, especially in such an uncertain season.
“Every win is a blessing,” he said. “People are going to say what they are going to say, but we are not going to take any win for granted, especially the way things are right now.”
Heading into a more challenging portion of their schedule, the Packers have two facets of the game they must continue to concentrate on, Facison said.
“Turnovers and the mental side of the game,” he said. “Those are the things that will hurt us.”
The Packers are expected to face one of the top players in the state when they meet Mitchell County.
The Eagles are led by 6-foot-4 senior guard Derrick Harris Jr., who has committed to play at Georgia Southern.
Harris, son of Westwood’s girls basketball coach, scored 31 points against the Packers last season.
“He is shifty and real smart,” Facison said, and he is adept at getting the ball to teammates who are in position to score as well.
The Packers have certainly been buoyed by the performances of players who joined the team after toiling for the football team during its 9-1 season.
Those players – Daniels, Baby D Wheeler, Zy Brockington and Ontavious Carolina – have added scoring, athleticism and depth to a team that also includes Harper, Washington, Dy Williams, Montana Edwards, Nathan Harden, Zay Williams and Jeremy Murray.
Daniels and Wheeler are “energy guys,” Facison said. Brockington has got a big body that he uses to the team’s advantage inside.
And Carolina is just developing his basketball skills.
“And he likes to bang,” Facison said of Carolina.
“They fit right in,” Facison said of the former football Packers. “And those guys are all about the team.”
Facison is trying to keep his team humble and concentrating on playing defense, hustling and being disciplined.
“And I keep telling them, ‘Don’t let what you can’t do interfere with what you can do,’” he said.
