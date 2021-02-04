MOULTRIE – The Colquitt County boys rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to briefly take a fourth-quarter lead before falling 52-49 on the road at Lowndes on Wednesday, but the Packers will get a quick chance for revenge.
The Lady Packers won Wednesday’s first game 41-33 and will try to sweep the Vikettes when Lowndes visits to play on the William Bryant Court on Friday.
The Packers are now 7-7 overall and 1-3 in the region, but coach Tremaine Facison said he believes his short-handed team can turn the tables on the Vikings.
“We started out slow,” coach Tremaine Facison said. “I think their size threw us off a little bit.
“But we were right there at the end to win the game. Our guys played well and we’ll adjust.”
Colquitt outscored the Vikings 32-25 in the final two quarters, giving Facison a reason to believe his team can win on Friday.
The Packers were led by Nathan Harden, who scored 14 points. Baby D Wheeler and Montana Edwards each had 10.
The Packers pressed as much as they could, but with only nine players on the roster, Facison is limited as to how much he can do.
“I love these guys,” he said. “The come in and work. They get down on themselves sometimes, but I’ll take my nine over anyone else’s 15.”
The Lady Packers have swept an improved Camden County team, but now have to play their final two region games at home against Lowndes on Friday and Tift County next Tuesday.
“It’s going to be a dogfight among the four of us,” coach Rondesha Williams said.
Colquitt’s girls, now 10-6 overall and 3-1 in the region, led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter before holding on to win by eight.
Carliss Johnson led the Lady Packers with 11 points and Gracie Belle Paulk chipped in 10.’s
Heaven Robinson, Sissy Rowland and Camille Singletary each added six points, but Singletary was a key controlling the tempo and setting the defenses.
She also has taken her coach’s suggestions to heart and has cut back on her fouls.
Keyona Harper added two points and Ameris Johnson came off the bench to provide some quality minutes.
Williams said she expected a difficult game when the Vikettes come calling on Friday.
“It’s going to be tough, but we know what they are going to do and we know what we didn’t do (on Wednesday),” she said. “What really need to make sure we do is box out.”
The region tournament will begin on Saturday, Feb. 13.
