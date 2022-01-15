MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys basketball team won its Region 1-7A opener on Friday, defeating Tift County 46-44 on the William Bryant Court.
The win was the sixth in a row for the Packers, who are now 6-8.
The Tift County boys fall to 5-9 overall and 0-2 in the region.
The Tift County girls won Friday's opener, defeating the Lady Packers 57-46.
The Lady Devils are now 2-0 in the region.
Colquitt County was led in scoring by Carliss Johnson, who had 18 points.
D'Zeriah Polite and Gracie Belle Paulk each had eight; Amareyia Knighton had seven; Ameris Johnson had three; and Heaven Robinson had two.
Ameris Johnson led the Lady Packers with 10 rebounds.
The Lady Packers were 0-for-15 in 3-point attempts.
Tift County hit eight 3-pointers, including six in the second quarter.
Tamyra Carter led Tift County with 16 points. Shakiria Chaney had 12.
