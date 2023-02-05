MOULTRIE, GA – In the final region game before the tournament, both the Colquitt County Packers and Lady Packers lost to the Valdosta Wildcats Saturday night, on the William Bryant Court. The girls final score was 53-27, while the boys game ended at 64-27.
The girls have secured third place in region standing, guaranteeing them a bracket spot when the tournament begins. However, the Packers will have to win their wild card game against Richmond Hill to take the final bracket spot. That game will be played on home court Monday, Feb, 13. If the Packers lose against Richmond Hill, their season will be over.
Before Saturday’s game, the Lady Packers were at a six-game winning streak. Unfortunately, after the loss of Amareyia Knighton, who is still injured from Friday night's game against Richmond Hill and didn’t play Saturday’s game, they were unable to come out with a win.
“We still don’t know how bad it is,” said girls head coach Rondesha Williams, referring to Knighton’s injured knee.
During the second quarter, the girls received a bonus with 1:35 left. Before they lost this advantage, Ameris Johnson and Ny’Leigha Knighton managed to bring in three points for the Lady Packers.
Two players from the Colquitt girls teams made one 3-point shot: Carliss Johnson and Jamya Moore, who also did a great job maneuvering around the Wildcats with her tricky under the legs dribbling. This allowed Moore to bring in seven points during the game.
“The score doesn’t matter,” said Williams. “You gotta keep playing.”
The Lady Packers had another emotional moment when Ameris Johnson got injured in the fourth quarter with 5:32 remaining in the game. Johnson had to be helped off the court as she couldn’t bear any weight on her left leg. Her injury was severe enough that she didn’t play the rest of the game, and had ice on her knee for the remainder.
“A big piece of the puzzle is now missing,” said Williams. “They are both [Johnson and Knighton] out as of now.”
After Johnson’s injury the Lady Packers had a hard time mentally coming back, and they were unsuccessful in scoring any baskets in the fourth quarter.
The boys also had a tough time Saturday night. Only two players managed to score in the first quarter. JaKari Bryd got two baskets, and Tyshon Reed got one. They ended the first quarter with only six points.
“Tyshon [Reed] played really hard tonight,” said boys head coach Andy Harden. “He competed on a really high level.”
As with the Lady Packers, the Packers also received a bonus during their second quarter. Byrd got his team two extra points this way.
Unfortunately, Saturday’s game yielded no successful 3-point baskets from the Packers. The Packers top scorers were Bryd with nine points, Reed with six, and Calvin Washington with five.
“It is what it is,” said Harden. “We have to learn how to deal with stuff.”
Both the Packers and Lady Packers will have one final opportunity to tune-up before the region tournament begins. They are playing against Tift next Tuesday Feb, 7 in their final non-region game of the season.
