MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County basketball teams dropped a pair of Region 1-7A games at Lowndes on Tuesday.

Despite 20 points from senior Carliss Johnson, the Lady Packers fell 77-38 to the Vikettes and are now 8-8 overall and 1-3 in the region.

Lowndes scored 32 points in the third quarter to help raise their record to 12-6 overall and 3-0 in the region.

The Lady Packers also got 11 points from leading scorer Amareyia Knighton and seven from D’Zeriyah Polite.

Colquitt County’s boys fell 58-18 to the Vikings and are now 1-11 overall and 0-4 in the region.

The Lowndes boys improved to 11-9 overall and 2-1 in the region.

The Lady Packers and Packers will play non-region games at Coffee on Friday and will be home on Saturday to face Westover in another pair of non-region games.

Colquitt’s girls defeated Coffee 58-46 in the Vereen Christmas Shootout and won over Westover 48-39 in the season-opener on Nov. 19.

Coffee’s girls will take a 6-10 record into Friday’s game.

Colquitt will return to region play on Friday, Jan. 27, when Camden County visits to play on the William Bryant Court.

