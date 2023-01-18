MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County basketball teams dropped a pair of Region 1-7A games at Lowndes on Tuesday.
Despite 20 points from senior Carliss Johnson, the Lady Packers fell 77-38 to the Vikettes and are now 8-8 overall and 1-3 in the region.
Lowndes scored 32 points in the third quarter to help raise their record to 12-6 overall and 3-0 in the region.
The Lady Packers also got 11 points from leading scorer Amareyia Knighton and seven from D’Zeriyah Polite.
Colquitt County’s boys fell 58-18 to the Vikings and are now 1-11 overall and 0-4 in the region.
The Lowndes boys improved to 11-9 overall and 2-1 in the region.
The Lady Packers and Packers will play non-region games at Coffee on Friday and will be home on Saturday to face Westover in another pair of non-region games.
Colquitt’s girls defeated Coffee 58-46 in the Vereen Christmas Shootout and won over Westover 48-39 in the season-opener on Nov. 19.
Coffee’s girls will take a 6-10 record into Friday’s game.
Colquitt will return to region play on Friday, Jan. 27, when Camden County visits to play on the William Bryant Court.
