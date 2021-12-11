MOULTRIE - Colquitt County played host to Lee County on Saturday on the William Bryant Court and the results were the same as when the two schools met a week earlier in Leesburg.
The Lady Packers and Packers were swept again by their Lee County counterparts with Colquitt's girls falling 62-42 and boys losing 62-52.
Colquitt's girls had won at home on Friday night, beating Westover 45-43 in overtime.
But after leading 10-8 after the first quarter, the Lady Packers were outscored 54-32 the rest of the way and fall to 4-4 on the season.
Amareyia Knighton, who scored the winning basket the night before against Westover, led the Lady Packers will 11 points.
Carliss Johnson added 10. Colquitt also got seven points from D'zeriyah Polite and five each from Heaven Robinson, Jamaya Moore and Gracie Belle Paulk.
Lee County's girls are now 7-1. The Lady Trojans suffered their only loss last Tuesday, losing at Tift County 60-36.
The Colquitt County boys had lost to Lee County 55-42 on Dec. 4 and headed into the final quarter on Friday down 45-29.
But the Packers rallied in the fourth quarter and pulled to within five points at 54-49 on back-to-back baskets by Montana Edwards and Dy Williams with 2:12 left in the game.
But Lee then ran off six straight points to get its lead up to 60-49 and held on for the win.
The Trojans, under former Colquitt County head coach Kirven Davis, are now 5-3.
The Packers fall to 0-7.
Senior Nathan Harden led the Packers with 19 points. Williams added 16.
Colquitt also got seven points from freshman Jakari Byrd, five from Avari Blackwell, two each from Edwards and Za'Mari Williams and a free throw from Cameron Johnson.
Colquitt County will travel to Bainbridge on Tuesday for a pair of non-Region 1-7A games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.