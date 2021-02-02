MOULTRIE — After a quarantined had kept them idle since Jan. 19, the Colquitt County basketball teams started a sprint to the Region 1-7A tournament by sweeping a pair of games at Camden County on Monday.
The Packers avenged a 64-51 loss to the Wildcats on Jan. 8 by using a dominant second-half effort to win 50-32 in Kingsland.
Colquitt outscored their hosts 30-17 in the second half and had 20 fourth-quarter points.
Omar Daniels led the Packers with 12 points.
Baby D Wheeler and Zy Brockington each had double-doubles.
Wheeler had 10 points and 13 rebounds, while Brockington also had 10 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Tay Carolina added eight points for the Packers, who raised their overall record to 7-6.
Colquitt is now 1-2 in region games.
The Packers will travel to Lowndes today to face the Vikings, who are 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the region.
Colquitt’s girls lost their last two games before the quarantine, falling to Tift County and Lee County, but had little trouble on Monday defeating the Lady Wildcats 40-29.
Colquitt’s girls defeated Camden County 58-37 back on January 8.
The Lady Packers are now 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Colquitt’s girls will try to win their third region game at Lowndes tonight.
The Vikettes are 7-2 overall and 3-1 in region games after losing 64-40 to Tift County on Monday.
The Packers and Lady Packers will each play their third game in five days when they play host to Lowndes on Friday.
