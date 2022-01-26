MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys basketball team overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to take an early-fourth quarter lead over Mitchell County on Tuesday on the William Bryant Court, but could not hold it and fell to the Eagles 54-46.
The Colquitt County girls held Mitchell County scoreless in the first half and went on to a 77-6 Senior Night victory.
The Lady Eagles went into the game with a 1-15 record and did not score until their first possession of the second half.
By then, the Lady Packers were up 47-2.
The victory raised the Colquitt County girls’ record to 10-8 and they will put their 1-2 Region 1-7A record on the line when Camden County visits on Friday.
The Lady Packers defeated the Lady Wildcats 54-39 on Jan. 7 in Kingsland. Camden’s girls are 0-3 in the region.
Nine players scored for the Colquitt County on Tuesday, led by Carliss Johnson, who had 18 points.
Amareyia Knighton and senior Heaven Robinson each had 13.
Senior Gracie Belle Paulk had nine; D’Zeriyah Polite scored eight; senior Kelsey Dawson had seven; Nyleigha Knighton had six; Ameris Johnson had two; and Jamya Moore hit a free throw.
Mitchell County’s boys brought a 13-4 record and were ranked No. 6 among Class A public schools and looked the part early and late.
The Eagles jumped out to a 18-8 first-quarter lead and built their advantage to 26-14 in the second quarter when the Packers went on a nine-point run.
Colquitt’s Nathan Harden scored nine of his 17 points in the second quarter as Packers closed to within four at 27-23 at the half.
Harden scored eight more points in the third quarter when the Packers finally caught the Eagles and took a 37-36 lead into the final quarter.
Colquitt extended the lead to 42-36 when Dy Williams hit a basket and a long 3-pointer from the corner in the first 63 seconds on the fourth quarter.
But after a basket by the Eagles’ Desmeyan Daniels that was countered by Colquitt County’s Cameron Johnson’s free throw, Mitchell County went on a 10-0 run to go up 48-43.
Colquitt called time and then quickly got a basket by Williams to cut the Eagles lead to three with 47.4 seconds remaining.
Williams and Harden both fouled out over the next 10 seconds and the Packers managed just a free throw by Calvin Washington the rest of the way.
Harden and Williams both finished with 17 points.
Montana Edwards added four; Johnson had three; Blackwell and I’marius Bussie each had two; and Washington added the free throw.
Daniels led the Eagles with 18 points. Xzavier Wilcher had 13 and Landon Quimbley had 11, including nine on three first-quarter 3-pointers.
The loss drops the Packers to 6-13 as they will try to avenge a 55-39 loss to Camden County when the Wildcats visit on Friday.
Like the Packers, the Wildcats are 1-2 in the Region.
The senior basketball players honored between games on Tuesday were Lady Packers Kelsey Dawson, Gracie Belle Paulk and Heaven Robinson and Packers Avari Blackwell, Montana Edwards, Nathan Harden, Dy Williams and Cameron Johnson.
The senior basketball cheerleaders are Amanda Key, Shelby Mackie, Seaven Shorter, Taylor Nixon and Taylor Taylor.
