MOULTRIE – Camille Singletary will always remember the Colquitt County basketball teams’ 2021 Senior Night with fondness.
One of three Lady Packers playing their final season, Singletary hit three straight free throws with 7.7 seconds remaining to tie Colquitt County’s regular-season finale against Tift County, then grabbed the ball on the Lady Devils inbounds play and put it in to give her team a remarkable 47-45 victory.
The win gives the Colquitt County girls a 5-1 Region 1-7A record and the top seed in next week’s region tournament.
But the girls victory was not the only memorable one on Tuesday on the William Bryant Court.
In the evening’s second game, the Packers defeated the Blue Devils 58-53 in overtime.
Neither team led by more than five points after the first quarter until a Dy Williams free throw with 4.8 seconds left gave the Packers the final five-point margin.
It was just the second region win for the Packers, who fell 50-40 earlier in the season in Tifton.
The Packers missed a free throw and a short jumper in the final two seconds of regulation, but they became moot when Colquitt outscored their visitors 8-3 in the four-minute overtime.
Colquitt led 16-9 after the first quarter, but Tift rallied and the game was tied 22-22 at the half.
Tift led 37-32 heading into the final quarter, but Baby D Wheeler hit a 3-pointer nine seconds into the final eight minutes of regulation.
The game was tied at 44, 46, 48 and, on a basket by Tift’s Tyler Parker with 38 seconds left in regulation 50-50.
It only took four seconds for Omar Daniels to give the Packers a 2-point lead in the overtime.
Hezekiah Jackson tied the game for Tift 30 seconds later, but Zy Brockington put the Packers ahead to stay on a put-back with 2:11 remaining.
Jyamier Beckhom pulled the Blue Devils to within one on a free throw, but Brockington added another basket to put Colquitt up 56-53 with 1:01 left.
Wheeler and Dy Williams hit free throws down the stretch to give the Packers just their second region victory.
Colquitt’s boys had four players in double-digits, led by Wheeler with 16. Williams added 15, Nathan Harden had 11 and Daniels put in 10.
The Colquitt girls trailed 45-42 when Singletary was fouled attempting a 3-point basket with 7.7 seconds remaining.
She then hit nothing but net on the three free throws to tie the game.
As Tift was in-bounding the ball under their basket, Singletary snagged the ball and in one motion put the ball off the glass and into the basket to finish off the Lady Packers improbable victory.
To make the win even more impressive, the Colquitt girls played without starting post player Heaven Robinson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the victory over Lowndes last Friday.
“The basketball gods were on our side tonight,” Lady Packers coach Rondesha Williams said after her team won its fourth game – all against region opponents - in nine days following a long quarantine.
When the Lady Packers lost to the Lady Devils in Tifton last month, they were victimized by a third quarter in which they scored only two points.
On Tuesday, Colquitt managed just a Singletary free throw in the first quarter and trailed 12-1.
The Lady Packers righted themselves and led by two at the half.
“One thing about my girls, they did not give up,” Williams said.
Williams also encouraged leading scorer Carliss Johnson to keep shooting after she went through a first-quarter drought.
“I told her good shooters keep shooting,” Williams said.
Johnson had six points to help lead the second-quarter rally and finished with a team-high 16.
Singletary had 15 and Gracie Belle Paul added 13, including seven in the second quarter.
Audreyanna Rowland added a 3-pointer.
The Lady Packers will take a 12-6 record into the region tournament.
Honored at Senior Night were Lady Packers Singletary, Rowland and Keyana Harper; Brockington and Daniels from the boys basketball team; and basketball cheerleaders Lana Davis, Madison Giles and Aniya Smith.
