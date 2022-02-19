MOULTRIE - Both the Colquitt County girls and boys basketball teams had what appeared to be safe leads in their Region 1-7A tournament play-in games against Camden County on Tuesday on the William Bryant Court, but both ended up losing in frustrating fashion.
The Lady Packers had a 12-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left in the game against the Lady Wildcats, but lost 51-50 and will be the region’s No. 4 team in the state tournament.
The Colquitt County boys were up 19 at the half, but were outscored 22-2 in the third quarter and went on to lose in overtime 61-55 and also will be a No. 4 seed.
Both teams will go on the road to play Region 3 champions in the first round of the state tournament, which will begin next Tuesday.
The Lady Packers will travel to Kennesaw to play Region 3 champion Harrison on Tuesday. The Lady Hoyas are ranked No. 3 in the state in Class 7A.
The Lowndes girls, who won the Region 1 tournament on Friday with a 53-42 win over Tift County, will play host to Marietta in the first round.
Tift County, the Region 1 runner-up, will play host to North Paulding in the first round.
Camden County, which was defeated by Lowndes 63-35 after upsetting the Lady Packers, will travel to play Region 3 runner-up Hillgrove.
The Colquitt County boys will travel to meet Region 3 champion Walton in the first round of the state tournament.
The Tift County boys, who were upset by Camden County in the second round, will travel to Marietta for its state tournament opener.
Camden County, which upset Colquitt County and Tift County, reached the Region 1 tournament championship game, where it fell to top-seeded Lowndes 60-38.
Lowndes led that game 33-8 at the half.
The Vikings will play host to North Paulding in the first round.
As the Region 1 runner-up, Camden County will play host to Hillgrove in the first round of the state tournament.
The Lady Packers had defeated the Camden County girls in the two regular-season meetings and seemed to have Tuesday’s game in hand when Gracie Belle Paulk scored on a put-back to give Colquitt a 40-28 lead with 6:56 left in the game.
But the Lady Packers were outscored 23-10 the rest of the way.
“I didn’t see that one coming,” said Williams, whose girls will take a 13-10 record into the state tournament.
Williams was wary of Camden.
“I told our girls that Camden was going to beat somebody,” she said. “We were inconsistent, just like we’ve been all year. We are just going to have to regroup and prepare ... take it day by day.”
Camden had lost all six of its regular-season region games.
Colquitt led 46-36 when Carliss Johnson drove the length of the court to score a layup in the fourth quarter, but Camden scored the next nine points in a row to pull to within one at 46-45.
Williams called a timeout, but it did not help for long.
Colquitt’s Amareyia Knighton scored to stop the bleeding briefly, but Camden got back-to-back baskets from Taylor Rietvelt and Virginia Shorts to finally get the lead at 49-48.
The Lady Wildcats held on to it the rest of the way.
Senior Heaven Robinson led the Lady Packers with 16 points in her final game on the William Bryant Court.
Gracie Belle Paulk had 13; Carliss Johnson had 10; Ameris Johnson had five; Knighton had four; and D’Zeriyah Polite had two.
Camden, which sank six 3-pointers, was led by Andrea Seay, who had 14 points.
The boys game was astonishing.
The Packers outscored the Wildcats 21-4 in the second quarter and led 29-10 at the half.
The third quarter was a near-reversal of the second, with Camden outscoring the Packers 22-2.
The Wildcats finally took the lead at 32-31 on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the period.
The Packers never were able to wrestle the lead away from the Wildcats in the final quarter, but did manage to tie the game at 49-49 on a tip-in by I’marius Bussie at the buzzer.
The Packers had a couple of leads early in the four-minute overtime, the last of which came on a layup by Montana Edwards to make it 53-51.
But Camden quickly tied it on a layup of its own, then took the lead for good on another layup with 47.9 seconds left.
A Dy Williams basket pulled the Packers to within one at 56-55 with 24.4 seconds left, but the Wildcats hit five unanswered free throws in the final 15.2 seconds.
Nathan Harden led the Packers with 14 points, including 10 in the second quarter.
Cameron Johnson had 12, including 10 in the fourth quarter and two in overtime.
Edwards had 11, Bussie added 10 and Williams had eight.
The Packers will take a 7-17 record into the postseason.
