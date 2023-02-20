MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County basketball teams headed out on the road this week for the first round of the Class 7A basketball tournament.
The Colquitt County girls, who finished third in the Region 1-7A tournament held last week at Valdosta, went to Campbell High on Tuesday and the No. 4 Packers headed to Carrollton on Wednesday to take on the Region 2 champion Trojans.
The Lady Packers lost their first game in the region tournament against the Lowndes Vikettes on Tuesday night, 53-36.
Though all previously injured players - Carliss Johnson, Ameris Johnson, and Amareyia Knighton - were all on the court fighting for their team, the Lady Packers just weren’t able to pull out a win.
Colquitt only scored six points in the first half, and by halftime the score was 30-21, advantage Vikettes.
“The proof is in the pudding,” said head coach Rondesha Williams. “This game was proof of how inconsistent we play.”
Carliss Johnson was the top scorer for the Lady Packers against the Vikettes with 15 points, and she did manage to get two back-to-back 3-point shots in the second quarter.
The consolation game to determine third place was on Thursday night and the Lady Packers won 47-35 over the Richmond Hill Wildcats.
“I got on to them after the last game,” said Williams. “They gotta know no one can stop you. And that’s a good life lesson, not just for basketball. You gotta keep going no matter what.”
The Lady Packers came out ready to win, and claimed the first two baskets. With 7:04 remaining in the quarter, Johnson sank a 3-point shot, and then 30 seconds later D’Zeriyah Polite stole the ball from the Wildcats and got another two points.
By halftime Colquitt County had defined the tone for the game, and had a lead of 12 points at 24-11.
Johnson was again the top scorer for the Lady Packers this game. She brought in 21 points. Over the two games, Johnson gained a total of 36 points.
Thirty-two seconds remained in the game when Richmond Hill received its sixth foul of the quarter and the Lady Packers received a bonus. Johnson got fouled twice during those seconds, and was able to sink all four three throws, which gave Colquitt County their last four points and their 47-35 victory.
Colquitt County’s boys Packers team played in the region play-in on home court Friday Feb. 10 and defeated Richmond Hill 42-41.
I’marius Bussie was the top scorer for the Packers with 18 points. He brought in one 3-point basket during the fourth quarter, and was the only one successful in scoring during the third quarter with ust four points.
The only other Packer who had a successful 3-point shot against the Wildcats was Calvin Washington.
Richmond Hill made a big mistake when they received a technical foul in the fourth quarter and Bussie got to make two free throw shots with no one on the lines. He made both of them, giving the score a one-point margin.
“It’s a game like this that lets you see what can happen when you don’t give up,” said head coach Andy Harden.
The Colquitt County Packers lost both their second and third games in the region tournament.
The second game was played against on Wednesday Feb. 15 and the Wildcats won 61-50.
The Packers held a point advantage early in the first quarter, but lost it with 5:40 remaining in the quarter. They did not hold the advantage again the entire game.
Bussie brought in 18 points against Valdosta and was the top scorer.
The Packers had their consolidation game against Camden County on Friday night and lost 73-45.
The Packers started out strong in the first quarter, keeping the game within a four-point margin; however, Camden County began pulling away in the second quarter.
Tyshon Reed was the top scorer this game with 12 points, followed closely by JaKari Byrd with 11.
“We are a young team,” said Harden. “We are going to be fine.”
