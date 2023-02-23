MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Packers boys basketball team played at Carrollton against the Trojans on Wednesday night in the single-elimination state tournament. Colquitt County lost 77-56, ending its season.
Their 2022-23 year was a tough one for the Packers. They finished as the fourth seed in Region 1-7A and were 4-20 overall and 3-6 in region play.
Because of their standing, Colquitt County came into this game as the underdogs.
Carrollton had finished its regular season as the third seed in Region 2-7A. They were 4-4 in region games and 21-6 overall.
The first quarter ended with a score of 20-9, advantage Trojans. In fact, Carrollton led in every quarter.
When the halftime buzzer sounded, Colquitt trailed 38-23.
In the third quarter, the Trojans increased their lead to 23 points, ending the quarter 60-37.
The Packers managed to close that point gap just slightly in the fourth quarter, but the Trojans won by 21 points.
JaKari Byrd had the most points for the Packers at 19, followed by Tyshon Reed with 10.
During the game, only one Packer was able to successfully make a 3-point shot. In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Quan Kinsey got the Packers their last points.
The Packers and Lady Packers basketball teams have completed their 2022-23 seasons.
