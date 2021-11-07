MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County varsity basketball teams will tune up for next week’s season-openers with scrimmages this week.
The Colquitt County boys will meet Valwood at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the William Bryant Court.
Admission will be $5.
Coach Tremaine Facison, in his fourth season at the helm of the Packers program, says he believes his team has a shot at a Region 1-7A title.
“The past two years we’ve been really close,” he said. “I think we can this year if we can keep our head on straight.”
The Packers were 10-10 last year and a coming off what Facision says was a great summer.
Although expected starter Baby D Wheeler has transferred, Facison likes his nucleus of Nathan Harden, Dy Williams, Montana Edwards and Lakeem Harper.
Several others players have chances to make contributions.
Facison said the team also is benefiting from a revamped coaching staff that includes former Packers head coach Andy Harden.
Also new on board this season is Willie Clayton, the leading scorer in Thomasville High history who played professionally overseas.
“He is very knowledgeable,” Facison said.
Clayton also is the head coach of the seventh-grade boys basketball team.
The Packers will hold a intersquad scrimmage at noon Saturday on the William Bryant Court.
Those who attend are asked to make donations of products that will help the program, such as laundry powder, body wash and Gatorade.
The Colquitt County girls will travel to Westover on Wednesday for their scrimmage as they prepare to open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Valdosta.
Two freshmen — Ny’ashia Harper and Amareyia Knighton — have a chance to have significant playing this year, says Rondesha Williams, who is starting her 15th season as the Lady Packers’ head coach.
The rest of the roster is made up of veterans, including Carliss Johnson, last year’s co-Region 1-7A Player of the Year.
Johnson, who averaged 17.6 points per game last season, continues to be an outstanding leader.
Ameris Johnson showed outstanding improvement over the summer and could be a force for the Lady Packers.
Sophomore Jamya Moore has moved from shooting guard to point guard and should make a smooth transition, Williams said.
Both post players are recoverying from surgeries.
Heaven Robinson is making strides from a major ACL injury suffered late last season.
Gracie Belle Paulk, who led the Lady Packers in rebounds last year, had meniscus surgery, but should be ready to go sometime next month.
Kelsey Dawson and D’Zeriyah Polite also will contribute.
Joining veteran Stephanie Cody on the coaching staff is former Lady Packer Dexshalyn Polite.
Williams is the winningest coach in Colquitt County girls history with a 251-125 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.