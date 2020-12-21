MOULTRIE — Omar Daniels hit a free throw with 7.6 seconds remaining to give the Colquitt County boys basketball team a 43-42 victory over Bainbridge on Monday on the William Bryant Court.
Colquitt County girls fell to Valdosta 49-45 in an earlier game on Monday.
The games were part of two-day pre-Christmas event put together by the Colquitt County basketball coaching staffs.
Earlier on Monday, girls games between Monroe and Tift County and Peach County and Lee County were played.
For the Colquitt County teams, the games were their first at home this season.
Colquitt’s girls led 32-29 heading into the final quarter, but were outscored 20-13 by the Lady Wildcats in the final eight minutes.
The loss dropped the Lady Packers record to 3-3 with a Tuesday home game against Fitzgerald scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Lady Cats took a 36-34 lead with 5:24 left in the game on a 3-pointer by Paris Wright.
Four minutes later, Wright hit another 3-pointer, extending the Valdosta lead to 13 points at 48-35.
Colquitt scored 10 of the game’s final 11 points, but it wasn’t enough.
Carliss Johnson led the Lady Packers will 22 points.
Gracie Belle Paulk added nine, Camille Singletary had eight and Sissy Rowland had six on pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:10 of the third quarter.
But Valdosta went on a 19-3 run to open the final quarter to put the game out of reach.
Colquitt led by three points at the end of the first, second and third quarters before wilting down the stretch.
Valdosta was led by Essence Cody who had 18 points.
In the boys game, the Packers led by six at the half, but were outscored 18-13 in the third quarter and went into the final eight minutes leading by just one.
Over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, the games was tied six times — at 35-35, 39-39 and 41-41 — before a Nathan Harden free throw put the Packers up by one with 1:40 left.
The Bearcats tied the game again hitting the first of two free throws with with 18.2 seconds remaining.
But Bainbridge missed the second shot and moments later Daniels was fouled as the Packers tried to move into position to tie or win the game.
His first shot was true and even though he missed the second, the Packers held on for the win.
The Packers were led in scoring by Baby D Wheeler, who had 10 points.
Dy Williams added nine; Harden and Montana Edwards each had seven; Daniels had five: and Zy Brockington had four.
Wheeler, Daniels and Brockington - along with Ontavious Carolina - have joined the basketball team after spending the fall with the Packers football team that went 9-1 and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
The Packers, who also have defeated Lee County and lost to Worth County and Dougherty, will try to claw back up over .500 when they meet Crisp County at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
