MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys tennis team fell 2-3 to Camden County in the Region 1-7A tennis tournament’s championship match on Tuesday, but as the No. 2 team, still will play host to a first-round state tournament match.
The Packers will meet the No. 3 team from Region 4, which held its tournament on Wednesday.
Colquitt won its first match in the region tournament held at McKey Park in Valdosta, eliminating Lowndes 3-0.
The Packers got wins by Colin Faison and Kenny Dang at No. 1 doubles, Emilio Ocampo and Connor Henry at No. 2 doubles and Jacob Icard at No. 3 singles.
Mark Breedlove at No. 1 singles and Zack Tucker at No. 2 singles were leading their matches when they were pulled from the court after the Packers clinched.
The Packers were undefeated in region play before tangling with the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Packers coach Mell Wier said it was a “long, challenging” match with Camden County.
Breedlove and Tucker got dominating wins at Nos. 1 and 2 singles respectively.
“Both matches at 3 singles and 1 doubles could have gone either way,” Wier said. “Now we have to refocus and recover from the long, hot day and get ready for the state tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.