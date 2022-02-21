MOULTRIE — Windy conditions kept the Colquitt County boys golf team’s score higher than coach Andrew Eunice would have liked, but the Packers placed fourth in the North American Junior Golf’s South Georgia Classic on Saturday at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta.
“The wind was really tough to play in the first few holes, but we didn’t shoot the scores we should shoot as a team,” Eunice said after his team’s first competition of the season.
“All our guys have put in a lot of work this off-season, so I know we’ll bounce back next week at Sunset.”
The Packers will play host to the NAJG’s Colquitt Classic this Saturday on its home course at Sunset Country Club.
Colquitt was led at Kinderlou by Chase Blanton, who shot an 82.
Tucker Brown was right behind at 83.
Jackson Glenn turned in an 85 and Marshall McCranie carded an 86 to complete the team’s 336.
James Fagan also played for the Packers.
Lake Oconee Academy and Prince Avenue Christian each shot a 315, with Lake Oconee taking first place on the tiebreaker.
Woodward Academy was third with a 317.
Athens Academy was fifth with a 340 and was followed by Tift County, with a 348; Valdosta, 368; Lee County, 376; Hillgrove, 402; and Flowery Branch, 431.
Following the Colquitt Classic, the Packers will travel to play in the annual Johnny Paulk Invitational on March 5 at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
A busy March schedule also includes the Blue Devil Invitational at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton on March 14; the Viking Classic at Kinderlou Forest on March 21; the Parkview Invitational at the Country Club of Gwinnett in Snellville on March 26; the Dynamite Goodloe Classic at Valdosta Country Club on March 28; and the Trojan Invitational at River Pointe Golf Club in Albany on March 29.
Colquitt will play host to its annual Packer Invitational on Saturday, April 2, at Sunset Country Club.
The Packers also are scheduled to play in the Neil Graham Invitational at the Douglas Country Club on April 11 and in the Muscogee Invitational at Maple Ridge Golf Club in Columbus on April 12.
The GHSA area golf tournament scheduled for April 18 at the Eagle Watch Golf Club in Woodstock.
The Class 7A sectional will be played at Kinderlou Forest on May 2 and the state championship tournament is scheduled for May 16 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville.
