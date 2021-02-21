VALDOSTA– Chase Blanton shot a 74 and Tucker Brown had a 79 to lead the Colquitt County boys golf team to a ninth-place finish in Saturday’s Wildcat Invitational at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta.
David Strange added an 87 and Marshall McCranie had an 89 to give the Packers a 329.
St. Pius X finished first with a 2-under par 286.
The field included 13 teams, included a number from strong programs, said Colquitt County coach Andrew Eunice.
Blanton’s score represented his second-straight fine performance to open the season, following a third-place tie in last week’s Presidents Day Shootout at Sunset Hills in Carrollton.
Brown’s score is deceiving.
After a poor first four holes, Brown shot 1-over par over the final 14 holes.
“He started really bad, but he doesn’t get flustered,” Eunice said.
Strange, a freshman competing in his first varsity high school tournament, was 2-over in his first six holes and shows promise.
Eunice said his goal is get his team to score under 315 by the time the postseason rolls around.
The Packers will travel to the coast to play in the Camden County Classic next Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.