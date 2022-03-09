MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys golf team turned in one its best outings in recent years when it shot a 308 in the Johnny Paulk Invitational on the Pine Lake course at Jekyll Island on Saturday.
The Packers were led by Chase Blanton, who shot his high-school low 72 that was just four shots from the low medalist score.
Marshall McCranie and Tucker Brown each shot a 78 and Jackson Glenn turned in an 80 on Jekyll Island’s longest course.
David Strange shot 87.
Milton had a 284 to win the event.
Packers coach Andrew Eunice said the team score was the lowest the team has had “in years.”
“Chase got back to his normal game after an ‘off’ couple of weeks for him,” Eunice said. “Marshall and Tucker both showed what they are capable of. “All three have improved on their scores the first few weeks.”
The Packers will play next on Monday in the Blue Devil Invitational at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton.
“Hopefully we’ll keep improving as we have a good shot to win next Monday at Tifton,” Eunice said.
