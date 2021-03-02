MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County boys golf team shot a 327 for an eighth-place finish in the Camden Classic held last Saturday at the Osprey Cove Golf Club in St. Marys.
The Packers were led by Chase Blanton, who shot a 78.
Freshman David Strange had a career-low 79 and Tyler Key and Marshall McCranie each added an 85.
Tucker Brown and Jackson Glenn each shot 87, which was a career-low for Glenn.
Glynn Academy was first in the Classic, shooting a 293. Frederica Academy was second with a 296.
Thomas Henderson of Frederica Academy took low-medalist honors with a 70.
The Packers will compete in the Johnny Paulk Invitational on Saturday at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
