MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County boys golf team shot a 327 for an eighth-place finish in the Camden Classic held last Saturday at the Osprey Cove Golf Club in St. Marys.

The Packers were led by Chase Blanton, who shot a 78.

Freshman David Strange had a career-low 79 and Tyler Key and Marshall McCranie each added an 85.

Tucker Brown and Jackson Glenn each shot 87, which was a career-low for Glenn.

Glynn Academy was first in the Classic, shooting a 293. Frederica Academy was second with a 296.

Thomas Henderson of Frederica Academy took low-medalist honors with a 70.

The Packers will compete in the Johnny Paulk Invitational on Saturday at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.

