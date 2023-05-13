MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys golf team has come up five shots and two places short of qualifying for the Class 7A state golf tournament.
The Packers turned in a 318 in the Class 7A Sectional held Tuesday at Oakwood Country Club in Carrollton good for sixth place.
But the Packers needed to finish in the top four to qualify for the state tournament, which will be held May 22-23 at Valdosta’s Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.
Colquitt came up five shots short of fourth place.
Qualifying at the Sectional were North Gwinnett, which shot 295; North Forsyth, 304; Cherokee, 309; and Region 1’s Richmond Hill, 313.
Lowndes, which shot a 310 at the Area 1 tournament on April 17, at Sunset Hills Country Club in Carrollton, had already qualified for the state tournament.
The Packers were led at the Sectional by David Strange and Michael Hall, each of whom shot a 78.
Chase Blanton shot 79 and Marshall McCranie had an 83.
Blanton and McCranie are seniors.
Also playing for the Packers were Harrison Brown, who had a 92, and James Fagan, who shot 94.
“The boys didn’t have their best day, but it was a great season,” coach Andrew Eunice said. “We got three wins this year.”
The Packers took first place in Lee County’s Trojan Invitational on March 13, shooting a season-best 298 at River Pointe Golf Club in Albany
They won their own Packer Invitational on April 1, shooting a 306 at Sunset Country Club.
And they took the Neil Graham Invitational on April 12, shooting a 310 at Douglas County Club.
The Colquitt County girls’ season ended when they shot a 262 in the Area tournament.
The Class 7A girls state tournament will be held May 22-23 at Moultrie’s Sunset Country Club.
