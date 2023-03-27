MOULTRIE, Ga. – The varsity Packers soccer team extended its winning streak to four games by defeating Tift County 7-1 Thursday night in Tifton in a non-region game.
They are now 9-2 overall.
The Lady Packers sit 4-7 overall after they lost to Tift County 2-1.
When halftime hit, the Lady Packers were down 2-0, but 14 minutes into the second half, Mollie Hewett scored a goal, keeping Tift from getting a shutout.
While the majority of the Lady Packers game was played defensively, the Packers primarily played offensively.
Three Packers got goals before halftime: Daniel Martinez, Hudson Glenn and Bryan Ortiz.
Glenn’s goal was off a header and Ortiz scored twice.
Tift did manage to get one goal in the first half from a penalty kick.
The score was 4-1 at halftime.
Ortiz got a third goal in the second half.
In the last 20 minutes head coach Jimbo Jarvis changed his lineup.
Two younger players, including Lee Duvergel, scored the final two goals of the game.
The Packers and Lady Packers will next travel to Valdosta on Tuesday for their next region game.
