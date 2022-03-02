MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys soccer team took advantage of a young group of Lowndes High Vikings on Tuesday at Packer Park and grabbed a 9-0 Region 1-7A victory.
The Lady Packers fell to the Vikettes 5-1 in Tuesday’s first game and are now 2-6-2 overall and 0-2 in Region1-7A.
The shutout of the Lowndes boys raises the Packers record to 8-2-1 overall and 1-1 in the region.
The Colquitt County boys will try to get a second-straight region win when they travel to Kingsland to meet Camden County on Friday.
Packers coach Jimbo Jarvis said that heading into Tuesday’s game, he knew the Lowndes boys were young and inexperienced.
The Packers were up 2-0 three minutes into the game and when the lead reached 5-0 in the first half, Jarvis began using some of his backup players.
The lead was 7-0 at the half and the 9-0 final was one of the most lopsided scores in the long history of the series between the region rivals.
The win helped the Packers get over a 3-2 loss at Tift County last Friday in their region-opener.
The Blue Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead that included a goal that bounced off the head of one of the Colquitt defenders and into the net.
The Packers rallied to tie the game before losing on a Tift County goal with just over two minutes remaining.
“We had opportunities to win,” Jarvis said. “A couple times in the first half we made too many passes.
“And the fans are always a factor over there.”
Jarvis is looking forward to the rematch, but the Packers will have to wait until March 25.
That game will be at Packer Park where the Packers will have the crowd behind them.
The loss to Tift came after the Packers had won three straight games - at Houston County and over Ware County and Pierce County in a tournament at Thomas County Central - all by 5-0 scores.
The only other blemishes on the Packers record are a 1-0 loss at Lee County and a 2-2 tie at Cairo.
The Packers have broken out offensively on three occasions this season. In addition to the nine goals against Lowndes on Tuesday, Colquitt scored 10 in both the win over Cook and the win at Coffee.
“I really like this team,” said Jarvis, who is in his 10th year as Colquitt’s boys coach after having coached the girls team for 14 seasons. “I’m pleased with what we are doing.
“We have a potent offense and our defense is solid.
“We were really young last year and then about halfway through, we started turning it around.”
Colquitt will play next at Packer Park on Tuesday when Bainbridge visits for a pair of non-region matches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.