MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys soccer team played its season-opener on Tuesday without its head coach and then lost one its top players for the rest of the night early in the contest.
But the Packers held on, making a first-half goal by sophomore Bryan Ortiz stand up in a 1-0 victory over Thomas County Central at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers, under new head coach Colby Simpson, dropped their opener 4-0.
Colquitt County junior varsity coach Andy Chapura handled the team when longtime varsity coach Jimbo Jarvis was forced to miss the contest and helped shepherd the team though poor field conditions to the victory.
“That was a good test,” Chapura said. “The field was atrocious. Both teams were slipping and sliding. The touches were off.
“It was an ugly game. But we had out chances to put it away and just couldn’t do it.”
Senior Eric Garcia went down seven minutes into the match and did not return. Sophomore midfielder Adrian Gallardo also was forced to the sideline in the first half, but was able to return in the second half.
The Packers managed to keep the young Tony Voyles-coached Yellow Jackets from mounting a sustained offense and senior Jackson Glenn was strong in the nets.
After not playing soccer the last two years, the tall and lanky Glenn appears to have the size to play at the next level, Chapura said.
The rest of the varsity boys roster includes seniors Luke Brogdon, Yudi Duvergel Jr, Samuel Jimenez, Yahir Cleto, Giovanni Pascual, Jason Portillo, Jose Espinoza and Josue Ramirez; juniors Derick Espinoza, Hudson Glenn, Nataim Garcia, Oswaldo Leon, Luis Mejia and Bennett Goss; and sophomores Lee Duvergel and Fernando Bautista.
Like Glenn, the other two keepers - Iszac Doroteo and Rene Dominguez - are seniors.
Two Packers - Luis Corona and Daniel Martinez - are injured and lost for the season.
Jarvis is back for his 25th season in the Colquitt County program.
He started the girls team in 1999 and was its head coach through 2012 posting a 154-97-7 record.
This season will be his 11th with the boys.
Jarvis is 121-49-9 with the boys program and 275-143-17 overall.
