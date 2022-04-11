MOULTRIE — Region 3-7A’s Harrison High has one of the nation’s top boys soccer programs and heads into this week’s state playoffs with an 18-0 record.
Fortunately for Jimbo Jarvis and his Colquitt County boys team, Lowndes, the No. 4 team from Region 1, will have to contend with the Hoyas today.
But it is not as if the Region 1 runner-up Packers won’t have their hands full when Hillgrove, the No. 3 team from Region 3, motors down from Powder Springs to play at Packer Park at 6 tonight in their playoff opener.
The Hawks are 11-4-1 and are ranked No. 16 in the state.
Two of their losses were to Harrison, but the Hawks held their own in both contests, falling 4-2 at the Hoyas home park and losing 1-0 at home.
“They will be stout both offensively and defensively,” Jarvis said.
The 12-4-1 Packers, who have scored 86 goals this season, hope to display some of that firepower and get the postseason off to a winning start.
The Colquitt County girls will open their postseason on Tuesday with a trip to play Region 3 champion Walton High.
It has been a difficult season for the No. 4-seeded Lady Packers.
The Colquitt girls are 2-12-2, 0-6 in the region and have not won since defeating Thomasville 3-1 back on Feb. 1.
They were out to upset the 13-5 Lady Raiders in Marietta.
Also in first-round state tournament girls soccer on Tuesday, Region 1 champion Lowndes plays host to North Paulding; region runner-up Camden County plays host to Hillgrove; and No. 3 Tift County goes to Harrison to play the Lady Hoyas.
Tift County finished first in the Region 1-7A boys standings and the Blue Devils will play host to Marietta tonight.
Camden County, Region 1’s No. 3 team, will travel to play Walton, ranked No. 9 in the state.
The Colquitt boys are a bit of a mystery.
Of their four losses, three have been against region opponents.
The Packers have lost 3-2 and 2-1 to Tift County and 4-3 to Camden County at home.
The Packers beat Camden 4-1 in Kingsland.
The Colquitt boys only other loss was at Lee County by a 1-0 score.
Jarvis sounds puzzled by his team’s record.
“We are one of the top teams in Georgia in scoring goals,” he said, then added that his team has been bedeviled by breakaway shots that go straight to the keeper or bounce off the posts.
“We have dominated so many games that we have lost,” Jarvis said. “There were times we played really well, but just could not put the ball in the back of the net.”
The Packers are young, featuring just two seniors: midfielder Kevin Galvin and forward Jonathan Perez.
The two have been goal-producers, however.
In the Senior Night 12-2 win over Valdosta, Galvin scored six times and Perez scored three times.
Each had a couple of assists as well.
“They have been great for us offensively,” Jarvis said.
The Packers have not played since blanking Lowndes 6-0 on April 1 and Jarvis said he thinks his team is ready to be back on the pitch.
“I know these boys are excited,” Jarvis said.
If the Pack can down Hillgrove, they would face the Woodstock-Meadowcreek winner next.
