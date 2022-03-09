MOULTRIE — Five Packers scored goals as Colquitt County renewed its rivalry with Bainbridge with a 6-2 victory on Tuesday at Packer Park.
The Lady Packers dropped Tuesday’s first game 6-1.
Tuesday’s boys match was close for the first 40 minutes.
Jonathan Perez got the Packers on the board in the 12th minutes, but the Bearcats tied it.
Oswaldo Leon scored in the 20th minute to give the Packers a 2-1 lead, but again Bainbridge rallied for a tie.
With six minutes left in the first half, Perez scored his second goal of the half to put the Packers up 3-2, “and we never looked back in the second half,” Colquitt assistant coach Eric Wingate said.
Christian Mata, Luke Brogden and Kevin Galvan each had goals in the second half.
“We were happy with the 6-2 victory against a team we haven’t played over a decade,” Wingate said. “This team will continue its march to a region title and a deep run in the playoffs.”
Colquitt is 10-2-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 1-7A play. The Packers will play next on Friday, March 18, when Camden County visits Packer Park.
The Lady Packers fall to 2-8-2 and will take an 0-3 region record into their meeting with Camden County.
