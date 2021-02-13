MOULTRIE – Even though it was the No. 4 seed in the Region 1-7A tournament, the Colquitt County boys basketball team caught a scheduling break and played host to No. 3-seeded Lowndes on Saturday in the tournament’s play-in game.
The Packers took advantage with a surprisingly lop-sided 71-47 victory that sends them to a second-round game against No. 2-seed Camden County next Wednesday at Lowndes High.
Colquitt had dropped both of its regular-season games to the Vikings, falling at 52-49 at Lowndes and losing 55-50 at home.
But the Packers jumped out to a 17-10 first quarter lead and never let up. The 71 points are the most the Colquitt boys have scored in a game this season.
“It’s really a blessing,” Packers coach Tremaine Facison said. “We played well. And we played hard.
“Everybody is rolling at the right time. They are doing what they need to do. And for the kids to be playing this way, I’m just so thankful.”
The Packers took an 8-8 overall record and a 2-4 region record into the tournament, but were coming off a 58-53 overtime victory at home against Tift County last Tuesday in the regular-season finale.
A region tournament scheduling change in deference to COVID-19 enabled the Packers to play once again on the William Bryant Court.
The entire tournament was originally slated to be played at Lowndes, but this year, the region decided to play just one game, rather than two, each day.
On Saturday, the Lowndes boys and girls team were No. 3 seeds and would normally have been hosts to No. 4 seeds.
But since both could not play at home, it was decided the boys team would travel. The Lowndes girls played host to Camden County in the Charles Cooper Gymnasium.
The Vikings ran into a buzzsaw in Moultrie.
Dy Williams hit three 3-pointers and Baby D Wheeler sank another in the first quarter as Colquitt took a big lead.
Zy Brockington scored six of the Packers 18 second-period points as Colquitt extended its lead.
Lowndes had shaved a point off the Packers advantage at the end of the third quarter before Colquitt erupted for 23 fourth-quarter points.
Four Packers scored in double-figures, led by Wheeler, who had 17. Williams and Brockington each had 17 and Nathan Harden added 10.
Ontavious Carolina added seven points, all in the fourth quarter; Omar Daniels had five; and Montana Edwards had four.
And the Packers were relentless on the boards.
“I told the guys we have to crash the glass,” Facison said. “Every team we play is bigger than we are.”
The Packers split their two regular-season games with Camden County, losing in Moultrie 64-51 and winning in Kingsland 50-32.
After losing Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year Elijah Scott, Montavious Ponder, Henry Daniels and Tyler Walker from last year’s team and having to deal with a COVID-interrupted schedule and a nine-player roster this season, Facison said he is thankful that the Packers are where they are now.
If the Packers can get by Camden County, they will meet Tift County in the boys championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at Lowndes.
The Lady Packers are top seed in the girls tournament and will have bye until the championship game, which will be played at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lowndes.
