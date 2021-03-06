KINGSLAND - The Colquitt County boys tennis team defeated Camden County 3-2 on the road on Friday to raise its Region 1-7A record to 5-0.
The Packers are now 8-1 overall and will travel to Lowndes for a key region match on Tuesday.
Mark Breedlove, Zack Tucker and Jacob Icard won singles matches to give the Packers the points they needed to put away the Wildcats.
Although the doubles teams of Colin Faison and Kenny Dang and Luan Nguyen and Emilio Ocampo did not win, they "played very well," coach Mell Wier said.
"They are first-year varsity players and are really improving and learning what it takes to be competitive," Wier said of the doubles teams.
Wier likes how his team is playing this season.
"This group has really bought into the plan it's working well," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.