MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys tennis team took a key Region 1-7A match against Tift County on Wednesday.
Mark Breedlove, Zack Tucker and Jacob Icard all won at singles.The doubles team of Colin Faison and Kenny Dang also won.
“Three of the matches went the full three sets and we were able to win two of them,” coach Mell Wier said. “The guys are starting learn to fight through the bad patches that come in a match at just the right time with two matches left in region play and the state playoffs coming up.”
Colquitt will travel to Camden County on Friday and will go to Lowndes next Tuesday.
