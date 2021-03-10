MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys tennis team defeated Lowndes 5-0 on Tuesday at Lowndes.
Mark Breedlove, Zack Tucker and Jacob Icard won at singles.
Colin Faison and Kenny Dang won at No. 1 doubles and Luan Nguyen and Emilio Ocampo won at No. 2 doubles.
Breedlove, Tucker and Icard have a combined record of 26-2 in singles matches this season.
"We have eight more matches to fine tune things before the region tournament and state tournament start," coach Mell Wier said.
Colquitt County will play in the Viking Invitational in Valdosta this weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.