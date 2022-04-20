MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys tennis team could not get by strong North Cobb on Tuesday at Packer Park and fell in the first round of the GHSA Class 7A state tournament.
The Warriors, the No. 4 seed from Region 3, got their first two points at singles, where the Packers No. 1 Mark Breedlove fell 4-6, 4-6, and No. 3 Dean Nguyen lost 1-6, 0-6.
Colquitt then needed to win all three remaining matches, but the Warriors advanced when they won in three sets at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 over Ty Hurst and Ermilo Ocampo.
At No. 2 singles, Zack Tucker had split his first two sets and led 1-0 in the third set when North Cobb clinched.
Colin Faison and Jacob Icard also split their first two sets and trailed 4-5 in the third when the match was decided.
North Cobb advances to play the Cherokee-Norcross winner in the second round.
The Packers were coming off the program’s first region championship since 2011 after defeating Tift County and Camden County in the Region 1-7A tournament in Valdosta last week.
“That was a tough one,” Packers coach Mell Wier said after the match. “It’s going to sting for a while knowing how it could have been a better outcome for us and knowing that’s the last time our seniors, who’ve only lost two region matches in the last three years, will wear a Packers jersey.
“This group has done great things for the program.”
The four Colquitt County seniors are Icard, Tucker, Faison and Conner Henry.
All four Region 1-7A boys teams fell in the first round.
Lowndes lost to Walton, 0-5; Camden County lost to North Paulding 1-3; and Tift County was eliminated by Harrison 0-3.
The Colquitt County girls will play at Hillgrove on Wednesday afternoon.
Camden County’s girls have already advanced, ousting Marietta in a first-round match 4-1.
