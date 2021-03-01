MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County boys tennis team won its first two rounds of the Wildcat Invitational, but fell to Pierce County in the championship match 2-3 on Saturday.
The loss was the first of the season for the Packers, who are now 6-1 overall.
Colquitt defeated Lee County and Berrien in the first two rounds.
“It was our fourth match in 48 hours and we just ran out of gas at the end,” Packers coach Mell Wier said. “But I’m extremely proud that we fought all the way to the last point.”
The Packers have reached the Wildcat Invitational finals five straight years, winning the championship twice.
Mark Breedlove, Zack Tucker and Jacob Icard played singles and Colin Faison, Luan Nguyen, Kenny Dang and Emilio Ocampo played doubles.
Breedlove and Tucker finished the weekend undefeated.
Colquitt County will play host to Thomas County Central on Tuesday and Tift County on Wednesday.
Colquitt will travel to Camden County on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.