MOULTRIE - For the first time in 11 years, Colquitt County has a region boys team tennis champion.
The Packers turned the tables on Camden County on Monday in the Region 1-7A tournament at McKey Park in Valdosta, defeating the Wildcats 3-2 in the finals.
Camden beat the Packers by the same score in the finals last year.
The Packers will play a first-round match against North Cobb next Tuesday at Packer Park.
With a win, the Colquitt boys would be back home for the second round.
The Colquitt County girls finished third in the region tournament and will travel to Powder Springs to meet Region 3 runner-up Hillgrove in the first round next week.
The last Colquitt County boys tennis championship came in 2011. That team went on to post a 20-3 record and reach the state quarterfinals.
Both of the Colquitt boys’ region tournament matches were close on Monday.
The Packers had defeated Tift County 4-1 and 5-0 in the regular season, but the Blue Devils put up a fight on Monday.
The Packers got wins from Mark Breedlove at No. 1 singles and from Zack Tucker at No. 2 singles.
Colin Faison and Jacob Icard playing at No. 1 doubles got the deciding point to send the Packers to the finals.
The two losses to the Blue Devils were in three sets with Dean Nguyen falling at No. 3 singles and Ty Hurst and Ermilo Ocampo coming up short at No. 2 doubles.
The Packers followed the same formula in the finals against the Wildcats. Breedlove and Tucker gave the Packers two points at singles and Faison and Icard got the clincher in three sets.
Packers coach Mell Wier was pleased to get his first region championship as the boys tennis team’s head coach and said his players were both “relieved and elated.”
Also playing for the Packers this season is Connor Henry.
Colquitt’s boys won their first-round state match last year before being eliminated in the second round by Walton.
The Lady Packers lost in the first round of the region tournament on Monday to Camden County 1-3. Eve Barnett at No. 1 singles got Colquitt’s only point.
In the second round against Tift County, Anna Grace Browning and Ada Craft lost at No. 2 doubles.
Elle Roberts and freshman Jayley Johnson, who stepped in for a sick Hayden Roberts, lost at No. 1 doubles.
Barnett quickly won at No. 1 singles and Odessa Dixon got the Lady Packers’ second team point at No. 2 singles.
It came down to No. 3 singles where Carolyne Turner battled to win a second set tiebreaker 8-6 to give the Lady Packers the match and the third-place finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.