MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys basketball team defeated Coffee 45-30 on Tuesday in the second day of the annual Vereen Sports Medicine Christmas Shoot-out on the William Bryant Court.
It was the second-straight win in the event for the Packers, who won over Cook 47-26 on Monday.
The Packers' Wednesday game, originally scheduled for 8:30 p.m. against Thomas County Central, will now tip off at 5:30 p.m.
The Tuesday and Wednesday Shoot-out schedules had to be reworked after Rickards player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the Lady Raiders win over Colquitt County on Monday.
The Norland girls team also was unable to play its game against Valdosta on Tuesday after a pair of injuries left the team with a short bench.
The Colquitt County girls, who lost their Shoot-out opener 51-50 to Rickards High on Monday, canceled their Tuesday game against Coffee and their Wednesday game against Thomas County Central after the Rickards positive COVID test result.
The Colquitt County boys will try for a Shoot-out sweep when they face the Yellow Jackets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Coffee scored a basket a minute into Tuesday's contest, but it was the Trojans only lead of the game.
The Packers tied the game 17 seconds later on a basket by Dy Williams and got the lead for good two minutes later when Nathan Harden banked home a basket.
Colquitt led 6-2 after the first quarter and 22-11 at the half.
Williams, who scored 13 points to lead the Packers in the win over Cook, had 16 in the win over the Trojans.
Harden also had 16 and Montana Edwards added seven.
