KINGSLAND — Colquitt County got solid pitching performances from Mason Moore and Bryce Monk to salvage a 6-1 win in the second game of Region 1-7A doubleheader on Friday at Camden County.
With the split and the Lowndes sweep of Tift County, the Packers take over sole possession of second place in the region with a home doubleheader against the Blue Devils remaining next Friday.
The Packers, 11-11 overall, are now 4-6 in the region. Tift County and Camden County at 3-7.
Colquitt and Tift split their region doubleheader in Tifton earlier in the season.
Tift can finish as the region runner-up with a sweep of the Packers on Friday. The Packers will finish second with a sweep or a split.
Lowndes keeps rolling merrily along and is now 10-0 in the region after its 4-1 and 7-4 victories over Tift County on Friday.
The Packers, who earlier swept Camden County in Moultrie, rallied from a 6-2 deficit to score two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to tie Game 1 on Friday.
But after the first two Wildcats were retired in the bottom of the seventh, Garrett Albright doubled and Talon Daignault singled him home to give Camden the walk-off victory.
The Packers had tied the game in the top of the inning on a run-scoring single by Cam Cook, who then scored on a double by Moore.
The Packers had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning of Game 1, but Camden scored four times in the bottom of the inning and added single runs in the fourth and fifth.
Cook led the Packers at the plate with three hits, including the seventh-inning double.
Hayes Lightsey had two hits and Cannon Whatley, Chasyn Miley, Davis Dalton and Abraham Daniels each had one hit.
The Packers scored three times in the top of the second inning of Game 2 and were nursing a 3-1 lead before putting three more on the board in the top of the seventh.
The three second-inning runs turned out to be all Colquitt could need.
Moore went the first five innings and gave up just one unearned run. He surrendered three hits, struck out six and did not walk a batter.
Monk held the Wildcats scoreless over the final two innings, giving up one hit and striking out three.
Moore helped his own cause by driving in a pair of runs.
Cannon Whatley had two hits, including a double; Moore and Lightsey had doubles; and Cook, Cole Whatley and Dalton had the other hits.
