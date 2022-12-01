MOULTRIE - Per, the Georgia High School Association, the Colquitt County High athletic department has announced that fans will be able to purchase general admission tickets for Friday’s Colquitt County-Carrollton state semifinal game at both gates at the stadium.

Tickets will be $15. Cash only will be accepted.

Gates will open at 6 p.m.

No reserved seat tickets can be purchased at the gate.

There are still some reserved seats available in sections C, D and E.

Fans interested in purchasing those seats must buy them for $15 on gofan and then pick up the tickets at the Colquitt County High athletic office, which will be open until 3 p.m. today, Thursday Dec. 1, and from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday.

Fans who have already purchased their reserved seats on gofan must pick up their tickets at the Colquitt County athletic office by 3 p.m. today or from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday.

Those who purchased their general admission tickets on gofan can show their tickets on their mobile device at the gate.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you