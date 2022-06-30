MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County baseball team held its annual youth baseball camp last week at Packer Park. Some 31 youngsters took advantage of the instruction and encouragement of members of the Packers baseball team and the coaching staff led by head coach Brandon Brock.
Colquitt County baseball team holds youth camp
