KINGSLAND – Pershaun Fann pitched five scoreless innings helping the Colquitt County baseball team to defeat Camden County 3-1 and salvage a split of a Region 1-7A doubleheader on Friday in Kingsland.
With the split, the Packers are now 6-9 overall and 2-2 in the region as they prepare to play host to Cairo at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Camden won the opener on Friday 11-4, breaking open a 4-4 game with a seven-run sixth inning.
Colquitt scored all four of its runs in the top of the third.
Camden scored one in the fourth and three if the fifth to tie the game before breaking loose in the bottom of the sixth.
The Packers had seven hits, including two each by Cole Whatley and Chasyn Miley. Fann, Cannon Whatley and Gavin Steptoe each had one hit.
Steptoe drove in a pair of runs. Miley and Cannon Whatley had the other RBIs.
But after scoring 11 runs in the final three innings of Game 1, Camden managed just one seventh-inning run in the nightcap.
Fann started the game and allowed just three hits while striking eight over five innings of work.
Cameron Summerlin, Tucker Pitts and Cole Whatley also pitched.
The Packers got all the runs they needed in the fourth with Cole and Cannon Whatley driving home one each.
The Whatleys, Fann, Henry Underwood and Hayden Moore had the Colquitt County second-game hits. Both of the Whatley hits were doubles.
Camden County is now 5-6 overall and 1-3 in region games.
The Packers will try to sweep their series with Cairo when the Syrupmakers visit on Wednesday.
Colquitt won 9-2 in Cairo on March 1.
The Syrupmakers are 10-3 overall and 6-1 in Region 1-4A with a region game against Westover scheduled for Tuesday.
