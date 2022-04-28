MOULTRIE - Alpharetta's 8-6 win over Dunwoody on Thursday enables the  Colquitt County baseball team to play host to the Raiders in a second-round Class 7A state playoff series that will begin with a Tuesday doubleheader at Packer Park.

The Packers, the No. 2 team from Region 1, swept Harrison 6-3 and 9-2 on Wednesday to capture their first-round series, but needed Alpharetta to upset Region 7 champion Dunwoody to play at home in the second round.

Alpharetta, the No. 4 seed from Region 5, cooperated.

After losing their first game 7-5 at Dunwoody on Wednesday, the Raiders, playing as the home team, got a walk-off 7-6 victory in Game 2, forcing a deciding contest on Thursday.

Alpharetta scored two runs in the first inning, added two more in the second and went ahead 7-2 after scoring three in the top of fourth.

The Raiders then held on to win 8-6 to eliminate Dunwoody.

Alpharetta will bring a 15-16 record when it travels from Fulton County to Moultrie to open the best-of-3 series on Tuesday.

The time of first pitch was not available late Thursday.

A deciding game, if necessary, would be played Wednesday.

The winner of the Alpharetta-Colquitt County series will advance to the Elite Eight and play the Lambert-Parkview winner.

After sweeping Harrison, Colquitt County is now 16-14.

Alpharetta assistant coach Colin Kirkland will enjoy a homecoming when the Raiders visit Moultrie.

Kirkland, son of former Packers head coach Tony Kirkland, was an infielder for the Packers before graduating in 2013.

Four-time defending Region 1-7A champion and No. 1-ranked Lowndes advanced from the first round by sweeping North Paulding 3-1 and 7-0 and will play host to Cherokee in the second round beginning Tuesday.

Camden County and Tift County were eliminated in the first round.

