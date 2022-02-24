MOULTRIE — Colquitt County was one of three Region 1-7A boys basketball teams eliminated on Wednesday in the first round of the Class 7A state tournament.
The Packers finish the season with a 7-18 record after falling on the road to Region 3 champion Walton 60-29.
Both the Lowndes boys and girls teams, which won their respective region championships, survived the first round.
The Vikings advanced with a 67-39 home win over North Paulding and will play host to Norcross in the second round.
Camden County, Region 1’s runner-up, was eliminated at home by Hillgrove 46-34.
No. 3 Tift County lost at Marietta 54-50.
The Lowndes girls advanced with a 65-55 home victory over Marietta on Wedneday.
The Vikettes will be home to face Archer in the second round.
The Region 1 runner-up Tift County Lady Devils also advanced with a 49-41 win over North Paulding.
Tift will travel to play Norcross in the second round.
The Camden County girls lost in the first round at Hillgrove 65-33 and Colquitt County was eliminated at Harrison 60-29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.