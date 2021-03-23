MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County boys tennis team defeated Thomas County Central 4-1 on Monday.
Mark Breedlove, Colin Faison and Aden Eubanks won their singles matches.
Zack Tucker and Jacob Icard played No. 1 doubles and won.
"It was a good opportunity for some guys to step out of their comfort zone and play in some new positions," said coach Mell Wier.
"We have three more matches against some quality opponents to fine-tune things before the region tournament."
Colquitt County will play host to Thomasville on Wednesday with Senior Night honors beginning at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.