VALDOSTA – The Colquitt County boys tennis team ran its overall record to 3-0 and its Region 1-7A record to 2-0 with a 4-1 victory over Lowndes on Thursday at McKey Park.
The Packers swept the singles matches with Zack Tucker winning 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 and Mark Breedlove at No. 2 and Jacob Icard at No. 3 each winning 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of Colin Faison and Ty Hurst won 6-2, 6-2.
The Packers fell at No. 2 doubles, 4-6, 6-0, 2-6.
The Colquitt County girls lost 1-4 to the Vikettes.
Eve Barnett lost at No. 1 singles, 0-6, 0-6; Odessa Dixon lost at No. 2 singles, 1-6, 2-6; and Carolyne Turner lost at No. 3 singles, 2-6, 1-6.
The No. 2 doubles team of Hayden Roberts and Elle Roberts played a tight match, but fell 3-6, 3-6.
The Lady Packers only win came at No. 2 doubles, where Anna Grace Browning and Ada Craft won 6-0, 6-1.
“Lowndes is a tough team, but we hung in with them and I think after some adjusting, we can give them a better fight later this season,” said Colquitt County girls coach Amber Day. “I am proud of how they played tonight, even to take a loss.”
The Colquitt JV girls won four singles matches: Kenlee Dalton, 4-0; Candace Moses, 4-0; Mahhi Patel, 4-3; and Lily Ren, 4-2.
Colquitt County will be at Packer Park twice next week, playing Thomasville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Deerfield-Windsor at 4 p.m. Thursday.
