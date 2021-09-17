MOULTRIE - After battling through a four-game stretch of top-10 teams, Colquitt County had little trouble with visiting Heritage High of Conyers on Friday on Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.
Colquitt dropped the fumble-prone, snap-disinclined Patriots to 0-4 by taking a 55-0 victory in a game that was played under a running clock the second half.
The Packers blocked two punts and recovered three fumbles, one of which they returned for a touchdown, and got a combined five touchdown passes from quarterbacks Neko Fann and I'marius Bussie.
Colquitt led 21-0 at the end of first quarter in which it had just 21 yards of offense. The Patriots were held to minus-3 yards as they struggled to snap the football and block for their punter.
The Packers' lead was 42-0 after a first half in which Fann, the Packers sophomore starting quarterback, threw four scoring passes.
Colquitt also got scoring runs in the half from Chad White and Jeremy Murray, who filled in for starting running back Charlie Pace, who was injured.
Bussie threw a touchdown pass Ny Carr in third quarter and Kenyon Solomon picked up one of the many balls that Heritage put on the ground and took it five yards for a touchdown.
The Packers are now 4-1 as they prepare for a visit by Northside-Warner Robins next Friday.
Northside defeated Richmond Hill 43-7 on Friday.
It got ugly early at the Mack.
Heritage elected to receive, but after three plays gained just five yards, the Patriots made the first of a number of poor snaps in punt formation and Za'Mari Williams recovered on the Heritage 3.
On 3-and-goal from the Heritage 5, Fann threw to Williams in the end zone and Brett Fitzgerald converted after the first of eight Colquitt County touchdowns and the Packers were up 7-0 just over three minutes into the game.
A 10-yard punt at the end of Heritage's next possession gave the Packers the ball on the Heritage 13 and Fann connected with Landen Thomas on the first play and just 2:25 after their first score, the Fitzgerald converted again and Colquitt was up 14-0.
Colquitt scored on its third straight possession when Kamal Bonner blocked a Heritage punt and recovered the ball on the Patriots 11.
White went around right end to score on the next play and Fitzgerald's extra point made it 21-0 with 4:02 left in the first quarter.
Heritage made one of its five first downs on its next possession, but was forced to punt on the first play of the second quarter.
Bonner blocked the kick again and Colquitt started on its worst field position of the game to that point, the Heritage 32.
It took seven plays, but the Packers scored on a fade to Ny Carr from 5 yards out.
Fitzgerald's kick made it 28-0.
Heritage got its punt off in its next possession, but Colquitt still took over deep in Patriot territory at the 31.
Fann threw 16 yards to Kveon Pollard and Murray ran 12 yards to the 3.
Murray scored his first varsity touchdown two plays later from 2 yards out and after Fitzgerald converted for the fifth straight time, Colquitt was up 35-0 with 5:36 still remaining in the half.
Colquitt had needed just 86 yards off offense to score five times.
Another poor snap from a Heritage punt formation gave Colquitt County a first down at the Heritage 16.
After a false start penalty, Fann threw to Daveon Hunt, who took the ball to the Heritage 7.
Fann connected with Williams in the end zone on the next play and Fitzgerald remained perfect as Colquitt built a 42-0 halftime lead.
The second half started with a running clock so it didn't take long for the Packers to recover a fumbled punt return and turn it into a 20-yard touchdown pass from Bussie to Carr. It was Bussie's first varsity scoring throw.
The extra point failed, but Colquitt led 48-0 with 8:29 left in the quarter.
Solomon got the Packers final touchdown with 6:19 remaining.
Heritage had 19 yards passing and, with three long losses on poor snaps, had just 11 yards on the ground.
The Patriots also gave up one sack.
Fann was 6-for-7 for 60 yards and four touchdowns in his two quarters of work. He now has thrown 12 touchdown passes in the Packers' five games.
Bussie was 3-for-7 for 37 yards and one touchdown.
Carr had two catches for 25 yards and two touchdowns.
Williams had two catches for 12 yards and two scores.
The Packers rushed for 96 yards with Murray gaining 48 on seven carries.
Also in Region 1-7A on Friday, Camden County won over Oakleaf High of Orange Park, Fla., 50-6, and Tift County edged Irwin County 16-14.
Lowndes was off on Friday.
