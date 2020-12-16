Eighth-grade girls defeat Newbern
MOULTRIE - The Colquitt County eighth-grade girls got points from seven players in a 46-13 victory over Newbern on Monday at the C.A. Gray Junior High School gymnasium.
“We are playing more and more like a ‘team,’” said coach Tiffanie Young. “Players are moving better without the ball, attacking the basket and playing good defense.
“If we play every game like we played today, there is no stopping us.”
Amareyia Knighton led the eighth-grade Lady Packers with 21 points.
Asia Blackwell had seven; Jakira Williams, six; Caylnn Singletary and De’Anna Blackwell, four each; and Wyaunti Miller and Nyasia Harper, two each.
The eighth-grade teams play at Tift County on Wednesday.
