MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County eighth-grade boys basketball team had seven players in the scoring column in a 30-25 victory over Tift County on Thursday.
Kahlil Collins and Silvester Carolina led the Packers with seven points each.
Ramsey Dennis and Jashar Kinsey each had five, Day’Shawn Brown had three, Kanilyn Jones had two and Ta’Quavian Lamar added a free throw.
The eighth-grade girls fell in Thursday’s first game, 51-20.
“We were never in the game mentally and it really showed on both sides of the court,” said coach Tiffany Young. “They were just really off today.”
Caylnn Singletary led the Lady Packers with eight points. Amareyia Knighton had seven, Ta’meria Williams and Deanna Blackwell each had two and Asia Blackwell had one.
The eighth-graders will play next on Monday against Pine Grove at the Charlie A. Gray Junior High gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.